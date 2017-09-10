As Hillary Clinton begins a book tour to promote her 2016 campaign autopsy “What Happened,” video has begun to swirl online of a 2014 interview between her and CNN’s Christiane Amanpour to promote her previous book, “Hard Choices.”
During the exchange, Clinton had some tough words for the children of illegal immigrants, including waves of unaccompanied minors coming in 2014 — telling Amanpour that the United States was a nation of laws and that they probably had to go.
What Happened?! — Video Emerges of Hillary Clinton Saying Illegal Immigrant Children Have to Go | Mediaite
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 12:15 PM
