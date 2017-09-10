UC Berkeley will be offering counseling to students and faculty who get traumatized by Ben Shapiro's upcoming speech | Dan from Squirrel Hill's Blog

UC Berkeley will be offering counseling to students and faculty who get traumatized by Ben Shapiro’s upcoming speech
UC Berkeley will be offering counseling to students and faculty who get traumatized by Ben Shapiro’s upcoming speech.
I’m not making that up.
This is the webpage where UC Berkeley mentions the counseling:
http://news.berkeley.edu/campus-update-on-ben-shapiro-event/
