Newsvine

NY Peach

 

About Articles: 26 Seeds: 1850 Comments: 17246 Since: Mar 2009

UC Berkeley will be offering counseling to students and faculty who get traumatized by Ben Shapiro's upcoming speech | Dan from Squirrel Hill's Blog

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NY Peach View Original Article: danfromsquirrelhill.wordpress.com
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:45 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    UC Berkeley will be offering counseling to students and faculty who get traumatized by Ben Shapiro’s upcoming speech

    UC Berkeley will be offering counseling to students and faculty who get traumatized by Ben Shapiro’s upcoming speech.

    I’m not making that up.

    This is the webpage where UC Berkeley mentions the counseling:

    http://news.berkeley.edu/campus-update-on-ben-shapiro-event/

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor