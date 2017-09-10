Newsvine

UPDATED: Dreamer Lauded By The Left Is A Fraud – MILO NEWS

Seeded by NY Peach
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:40 AM
    The illegal immigrant featured in a teary video discussing her plight is a business owner who voted illegally in the last election.

    Updated to add: Undocumented journalists from /pol have uncovered evidence that the illegal immigrant Caudillo donated to a PAC called ‘actblue’, which is prohibited activity for foreign citizens, by federal law.

