The illegal immigrant featured in a teary video discussing her plight is a business owner who voted illegally in the last election.
Updated to add: Undocumented journalists from /pol have uncovered evidence that the illegal immigrant Caudillo donated to a PAC called ‘actblue’, which is prohibited activity for foreign citizens, by federal law.
UPDATED: Dreamer Lauded By The Left Is A Fraud – MILO NEWS
Sun Sep 10, 2017
