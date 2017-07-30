Newsvine

Muslim who refused to apologize for breaking into a cemetery and desecrating Christian babies' graves is SPARED jail - Geller Report

View Original Article: pamelageller.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 30, 2017 5:51 PM
    Spared jail. This is the madness of the West under the spell of Islam. As for the fine, I am sure this Muslim, so deeply contemptuous of the kuffar, will declare bankruptcy.

    Horrific images taken of the cemetery following the attack showed turned over and smashed gravestones, flowers scattered across footpaths and candles turned upside-down.

    Teddy bears, trucks and other children’s toys were damaged and littered across the facility, with even religious icons such as cross smashed into pieces.

    The man who desecrated up to 70 graves, including those of children and babies, has escaped jail time despite showing no remorse.

    Nassem Raad was charged with recklessly destroying the gravestones at Rookwood Cemetery in Sydney’s west in 2015.

    A court heard the 23-year-old showed no remorse for his actions and received a nine-month suspended sentence and fined more than $60,000.

    Raad was sacked from his full-time job as a stonemason after his employers learnt of the horrific crime.>

