We Don't Apologize For Telling the Truth - YouTube

We Don't Apologize For Telling the Truth

Jul 2, 2017
    Grant Stinchfield defends Dana Loesch's "Violence of Lies" NRA ad and blasts the violent left and lying media who are demanding an apology for warning America about chaos creators who are trying to impose their will upon our country through violence and lies. It'll never happen, says Stinchfield, who promises to stand firm with the clenched fist of truth.

