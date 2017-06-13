White Professor Awarded $4.9M After Being Fired From Black College To Make It 'Blacker'

ST. LOUIS (CN) -- A Missouri appeals court upheld a $4.85 million racial discrimination award to a white teacher who was fired from Harris-Stowe State University, an historically black college. A trial jury awarded Elizabeth Wilkins $1.35 million in compensatory damages and $3.5 million in punitive damages on her claim that she was fired in favor of less senior black teachers. She also claimed Dr. Latisha Smith, the temporary co-chair for Harris-Stowe's Teacher Education Department, repeatedly proclaimed her belief in "black power" in emails.

Harris-Stowe's defense was crippled by the fact that it deleted emails in Smith's account, in violation of a court order. "During discovery, the trial court ordered the Board [of Regents] to preserve Dr. Smith's email account," Judge Kurt Odenwald wrote for the three-judge panel. "In violation of the order, the Board deleted Dr. Smith's email account. Because of this violation, the trial court ruled, as a sanction, that the following allegations were deemed admitted: Dr. Smith's email account contained statements expressing her desire to make the Teacher Education Department 'blacker' and that she recommended terminating Wilkins's employment." Harris-Stowe claimed it fired Wilkins for her "inappropriate activities."