Evergreen State faculty demand punishment of white professor who refused to leave on anti-white day - The College Fix

He provoked ‘white supremacist backlash’

Bret Weinstein was driven off campus to teach because the campus police said they weren’t allowed to protect him.

Now the white biology professor might be driven off campus under Evergreen State College’s own disciplinary process.

More than 50 professors at the public college – nearly a quarter of faculty – have signed a statement as of Friday afternoon calling themselves “angry and frustrated and concerned” by the backlash against students and the university.

They demanded Weinstein be punished for his response to students who cornered him and called him racist after he refused to leave campus on the anti-white “Day of Absence”: