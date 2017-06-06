Newsvine

Evergreen State faculty demand punishment of white professor who refused to leave on anti-white day - The College Fix

    He provoked ‘white supremacist backlash’

    Bret Weinstein was driven off campus to teach because the campus police said they weren’t allowed to protect him.

    Now the white biology professor might be driven off campus under Evergreen State College’s own disciplinary process.

    More than 50 professors at the public college – nearly a quarter of faculty – have signed a statement as of Friday afternoon calling themselves “angry and frustrated and concerned” by the backlash against students and the university.

     

    They demanded Weinstein be punished for his response to students who cornered him and called him racist after he refused to leave campus on the anti-white “Day of Absence”:

     

    Demonstrate accountability by pursuing a disciplinary investigation against Bret Weinstein according to guidelines in the Social Contract and Faculty Handbook. Weinstein has endangered faculty, staff, and students, making them targets of white supremacist backlash by promulgating misinformation in public emails, on national television, in news outlets, and on social media.

     

