Write a letter to terrorists! Children told to 'respect' jihad killers in new teaching aid - Geller Report

Seeded by NY Peach View Original Article: pamelageller.com
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 9:16 AM
    The lessons of the Conquered. The British people are already essentially defeated; they are more concerned about being called Islamophobic than actually doing anything to stop Islamic terrorism. And they are disarming their children, leading the sheep to slaughter.

    There may “always be an England?” Chaos and civil war. There may always be an England, but it will be a sharia state.

    Were the children at the Ariana Grande concert not sufficiently respectful enough?

