













Recent Major Terror Attacks in Europe Bloomberg News ‎May‎ ‎23‎, ‎2017‎ ‎4‎:‎36‎ ‎AM

Commuters walk past an armed police officer at Manchester Piccadilly railway station.

Photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg

(AP) -- The deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester is the latest attack in Europe in recent years. Here are some of the recent major ones:

April 7, 2017A man driving a hijacked beer truck struck pedestrians at a Stockholm department store, killing 4 people.

March 22, 2017A man drives his rented SUV into pedestrians at London’s Westminster Bridge, killing four people. The attacker then stabbed a police officer to death.

Dec. 19, 2016A hijacked truck plows through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12.

July 14, 2016A truck driver targets Bastille Day revelers in Nice, killing 86.

March 22, 2016Suicide attacks on the Brussels airport and subway kill 32 and injure hundreds. The perpetrators have been closely linked to the group that carried out earlier attacks in Paris.

Nov. 13, 2015Islamic State-linked extremists attack the Bataclan concert hall and other sites across Paris, killing 130 people. A key suspect in the attack, 26-year-old Salah Abdeslam, is arrested in Brussels on March 18, 2016.