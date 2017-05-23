Girl aged EIGHT died in ISIS attack on Manchester concert | Daily Mail Online

A primary schoolgirl aged just eight years old was one of 22 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a packed pop concert in Manchester last night.

ISIS have said one of its 'soldiers' set off the ball bearing bomb at the Ariana Grande concert. At least 119 people were injured in the worst terror attack Britain has seen since the 7/7 London bombings.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, 18-year-old Georgina Callander and 26-year-old John Atkinson were among those killed. Of the injured, 59 were taken to hospital - of which at least 12 were children - and 60 were treated at the scene.

Traumatised families have told how of nuts and bolts tore into young music fans when the blast was detonated in the foyer area of the Manchester Arena moments after a concert by the US popstar ended.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4531940/Emergency-services-rush-Manchester-Arena.html#ixzz4huhjB4rH Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook