'Impeach Maxine Waters' street art appears near Inglewood town hall meeting - The American MirrorThe American Mirror

Not-so-friendly street art greeted California Congresswoman Maxine Waters to a Inglewood town hall meeting on Saturday.

Famed artist Sabo posted several works around the venue and posted photos on his Unsavory Agents Facebook page.

A bench sign highlighted the Time magazine report this week that President Trump gets two scoops of ice cream while White House guests receive one.

“Impeach Trump!” the poster says near Inglewood High School.

A bus shelter poster blares “Impeach Maxine Waters” with Waters’ face superimposed over James Brown’s mugshot.