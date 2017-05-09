Lost girl, 16, gang raped above pizza shop where she stopped for directions

A lost 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by four laughing strangers after she asked them for directions, a court heard.

The drunk teenager was taken to a room above 555 Pizza in Ramsgate, Kent, where they pushed her onto a mattress in a’grubby room, ‘ it was said.

The men then carried out multiple rapes ‘and laughed as they put her through the ordeal,’ a jury was told.

She was attacked after she headed home after a night out with friends when she stopped at the takeaway to find her way home, Canterbury Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Simon Taylor said: ‘The girl was undoubtedly drunk and was walking the streets alone late at night.

‘The Crown’s case is that her drunkenness, youth and vulnerability would have been recognised by the defendants.

