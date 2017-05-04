Chelsey Wright is a mother of three who was drugged and raped last September. Police arrested six "refugees" then released them and dropped the case.
Chelsey and her community have organized marches, and meetings with police and councillors, but none of this has worked. We demand that Independent Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird DBE QC personally intervene to ensure that justice is done.
Tommy Robinson: Justice For Chelsey â SIGN the PETITION - YouTube
Seeded on Thu May 4, 2017 9:36 AM
