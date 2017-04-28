Why acid attacks are on the rise in Britain

LONDON — Twenty people at a packed nightclub here suffered chemical burns from an acid-like substance thrown at them on April 17, an attack that authorities say reflects a frightening trend.

Toxic substances such as drain cleaner are being used as weapons more frequently, apparently as a result of a crackdown on guns and knives in recent years.

Metropolitan Police figures from March show attacks involving corrosive fluids in London jumped 74% from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016 — a huge spike from 166 in 2014. Across Britain, such attacks increased 30% between 2012 and 2015, according to the London Times.

The assault at the Mangle nightclub in east London left two people blind in one eye from what police called a "corrosive fluid." The former boyfriend of a British reality TV star has been detained, along with an another man, in connection with the incident. Witnesses said the attack followed a fight in the club.