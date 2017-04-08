AWESOME! EPIC FAIL When CNN's Interview Of Syrian Victim Ends Up Bashing The Wrong Politician [Video]

A set up by CNN to try and push the anti-Trump narrative experienced a major detour today when a survivor of a gas attack in 2013 didn’t follow the line of propaganda that CNN was pushing. CNN pundit Brooke Baldwin had interviewed this victim of the 2013 attack just 3 days ago. This survivor spoke of the attacks on innocents setting up the liberal humanitarian perspective.

Fast forward to today when we have the aftermath of last night’s airstrike, Ms. Baldwin brought Kassem Eid back to frame a narrative about President Trump launching an airstrike in Syria, but being unwilling to accept Syrian refugees. They wanted to make Trump out to be a hypocrite.

To set up the attack on Trump, CNN producers showed Hillary Clinton saying, “we cannot speak of protecting Syria’s babies, and in the next breath close America’s doors to them“.

What happened next shocked Baldwin and she couldn’t shut this guy down fast enough…Epic!