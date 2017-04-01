Newsvine

Sharp rise in number of acid attacks in London, Met reveals | London Evening Standard

Seeded by NY Peach
Seeded on Sat Apr 1, 2017 11:21 AM
    The data, released by the Metropolitan Police, showed the number of reported attacks in London rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016, a rise of 74 per cent.

    The figures also revealed that more than 1,800 attacks involving corrosive fluid have been reported since 2010.

    Acid is believed to be a popular weapon for gangs as it is easy to obtain and it can be difficult to identify the attacker.

