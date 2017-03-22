Families Told to 'Get Used to Terror' | LifeZette

London's Muslim mayor believes violent acts are a fact of life — and that Americans should merely accept this
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said during a trip to the U.S. that living with terror attacks is just “part and parcel” of the experience of living in a big city.
At an event last week in the Big Apple called “Building Progressive, Inclusive Cities,” Khan, a Muslim, told New Yorkers they should just get used to Islamic terror, Townhall.com reported.
