BREAKING NEWS: At least two dead and several 'catastrophically injured' after car mows down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before a knifeman is shot after attacking police officer in the grounds of Parliament

Seeded by NY Peach View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:53 AM
    At least two people are dead after a terror attacker brought carnage to central London today, mowing down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before attacking police with a knife in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

    More than 12 people are said to have been hit by a vehicle on the bridge after a 4x4 drove into pedestrians and cyclists before crashing into the gates of Parliament.

    An intruder, described by a witness as 'middle-aged and Asian', then managed to break into the grounds of the Parliament and stabbed a police officer before he was shot. The policeman is thought to have since died.

    An hour after the attack, paramedics removed one person from the scene after extensive CPR. Another body appeared to have been left on the ground covered by a red blanket.

    A doctor at St Thomas' Hospital has said one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - including some with 'catastrophic' injuries.

