Muslim Gang Pummels Young Danish Couple for Eating Ham Pizza

Danish police are looking for a gang who beat up a young couple over a pizza slice with ham. The woman now risks permanent damage to her hearing after being punched in the head.

Saturday night a young couple were attacked by up to five people “of other ethnic origin” in Silkeborg, reports BT.

The attack took place outside a pizza restaurant in Silkeborg, where a 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend sat while eating a pizza.

The perpetrator took one of her pieces of pizza and threw it on the ground, which developed into a scuffle, and soon after the perpetrator got help from a group of friends who ganged up on the couple and attacked them with several punches and kicks.

Midtjyllands Avis writes that the young couple were asked if there was pork on their pizza, which they answered yes to. And it was apparently what triggered the brawl.

“Suddenly a young man of other ethnic origin rushed towards the young woman and hit her in the head, so that she has subsequently lost the hearing on one ear. Right now we do not know whether it is a permanent hearing damage! He then takes a stranglehold on her and shouting that she sure as hell should not eat pork on her pizza,” writes the mother of the young man in a post on Facebook that the newspaper has seen.