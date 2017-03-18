Newsvine

NY Peach

 

About Articles: 26 Seeds: 1806 Comments: 16599 Since: Mar 2009

Erdoğan to fellow Turks living in Europe: ''You are the Future of Europe…Have Not Just Three but Five Children"

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NY Peach View Original Article: thegatewaypundit.com
Seeded on Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:32 AM
    Discuss:

    Continuing the fiery rhetoric of the Turkish government towards the EU today, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told fellow Turks living in Europe that they were the continent’s future and that they must stake a claim to it.

    Campaigning in the Central Anatolian city of Eskişehir for the passage of a referendum which would grant his office decisive new powers, Erdoğan addressed Europe’s millions strong Turkish population, an estimated five million of whom will be eligible to vote in the April 16th constitutional referendum.

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor