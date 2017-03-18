Google lets antisemitic videos stay on YouTube | News | The Times & The Sunday Times

Google is failing to remove virulent antisemitic content from its YouTube video platform in an apparent breach of its own guidelines and the law.

Havas, one of the world’s biggest advertising agencies, pulled hundreds of UK clients out of Google’s advertising network yesterday after revelations in The Times that taxpayers and big brands were unwittingly funding extremists through adverts. Dozens of other brands have also withdrawn their business.

The full scale of Google’s failure to tackle hate speech can be revealed today, with fresh analysis showing that more than 200 antisemitic videos are hosted on YouTube.