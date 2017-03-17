Man held after his father and brother found with throats slit in Paris - The Local

Police in Paris have launched an investigation after two men, a father and his son, were found with their throats slit in the French capital. Another son has been arrested in connection with the murders.

A man was arrested in Paris on Friday suspected of slitting the throats of his father and brother at the entrance to a building in the capital's trendy 11th district, police sources told AFP.

The sources, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said the reason for the attack was being investigated.

The two men died at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to save them.

"I came down and saw one body in the hall and another in the courtyard. There was blood everywhere," one resident told Le Parisien newspaper.

Some witnesses said the suspect made remarks "linked to radical Islam" but the police urged caution, saying the killer's motives were unknown.

Newspaper Le Figaro cited a police source who said the knifeman shouted "Allahu Akbar" ('God is greatest', in Arabic).

The attacked happened outside a building on Rue de Montreuil in the east of the French capital near Place de la Nation (see map below).

A resident of the high-rise building in the city's 11th district said he heard a man "crying for help" at around 11am.

"I looked out the window and saw a man lying on the ground. There was a lot of blood.

"There was another man standing beside him, dressed in a white djellaba (loose-fitting tunic worn by some Muslims). He fell to his knees and prayed until the police came to take him away," 21-year-old Thomas told AFP.

Another resident, 64-year-old Francois Petitjean, described a harrowing scene.