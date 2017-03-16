Latino students 'tired' of cultural appropriation, tell whites to remove … hoop earrings – TheBlaze

At Pitzer College in Claremont, California, there’s a wall on the side of a dormitory that’s reserved for free speech artwork and messages.

Recently, some Latino students painted the message, “White Girl, take off your hoops!!!” — or more precisely “your hoop earrings” — according to a student publication, the Claremont Independent.

But when a white student was confused by the message, the paper reported that Alegria Martinez — a resident assistant and active member of the Latinx Student Union at the college — jumped into an email thread to the entire student body and explained that the wall message stems from frustration over cultural appropriation:

[T]he art was created by myself and a few other WOC [women of color] after being tired and annoyed with the reoccuring [sic] theme of white women appropriating styles … that belong to the black and brown folks who created the culture. The culture actually comes from a historical background of oppression and exclusion. The black and brown bodies who typically wear hooped earrings, (and other accessories like winged eyeliner, gold name plate necklaces, etc) are typically viewed as ghetto, and are not taken seriously by others in their daily lives. Because of this, I see our winged eyeliner, lined lips, and big hoop earrings serving as symbols [and] as an everyday act of resistance, especially here at the Claremont Colleges. Meanwhile we wonder, why should white girls be able to take part in this culture (wearing hoop earrings just being one case of it) and be seen as cute/aesthetic/ethnic? White people have actually exploited the culture and made it into fashion.