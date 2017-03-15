Newsvine

Twitter Just SHREDDED Rachel Maddow Over Trump Tax Return 'Story' | MRCTV

    MSNBC's unapologetic liberal “journalist” Rachel Maddow lit the internet on fire Tuesday night when she teased via Twitter that she’d gotten her hands on President Donald Trump’s tax returns – a scoop that would have been pretty juicy, considering Trump never released his tax returns during the presidential campaign as all other modern-era presidents have done.

    If only it'd been true.

    What Maddow and the fine folks over at MSNBC actually managed to do was get part of a copy of Trump’s 2005 tax return. Which was already 12 years old. And which the White House had already released.

    And which the Wall Street Journal had already reported ona year ago.

