KATIE HOPKINS reports from Scandi-lib paradise of Sweden | Daily Mail Online

I didn't come to Sweden for the riots. Or because of Trump. In fact, I was supposed to be here in December — before airline strikes stood in my way.

I came because I was asked. Repeatedly.

Swedish women reaching out by email, by letter, to quietly show me what has become of their country.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4269576/KATIE-HOPKINS-reports-Scandi-lib-paradise-Sweden.html#ixzz4aI2L6fMz Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook