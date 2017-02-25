Newsvine

TWO DAYS After Governor Declares CT Sanctuary State – Illegal Alien Murders Mother and Kidnaps 6 Yr-Old Girl

    On Wednesday Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy issued a memo to his state’s authorities, telling them to ignore federal law regarding illegal immigrants.

    Malloy declared Connecticut a sanctuary state.

    On Friday a previously deported illegal alien murdered his girlfriend and kidnapped her six year-old daughter.

    Oscar Obedio Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested on Friday night.

