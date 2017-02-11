The Coach's Team: Former Marine removed from Iraq, criticized for telling the truth

When Steven Gern--a ten year veteran of the Marine Corps working in Iraq--put up a video telling Americans what average members of the local population in Iraq really thought about the USA, not only did the video garner 8 million views, within hours he was airlifted out of his work zone into Baghdad by private plane because his boss was concerned about the numerous death threats which had been made against him. The former marine was the only passenger on the plane. YouTube initially took down Gern’s video for "violating YouTube's Policy on hate speech." Imagine that! We've come to the point in America's curse of political correctness that makes it impossible for an individual to tell the truth to his own countrymen without facing censorship, banishment and work related sanctions. Gern was given only thirty minutes to pack a bag and get on a waiting private plane, already in takeoff mode, for his flight to Baghdad.

But now, Steven Gern is even more resolved to reveal the truth about what is going on in one of the seven banned countries affected by President Trump's EO. "What would happen if I went in town…out of the compound?," Gern asked locals who were yelling and screaming about the travel vetting process. They gave him a chilling, four step outline of what he would undoubtedly face; namely he would be "snatched up, tortured, KILLED WITHIN ONE HOUR, probably by beheading." His murder, by the very people he and all Americans have been trying to help for many years, would "be filmed for everyone to see." For his honesty and courage, Steven Gern now faces employment sanctions and other attacks. But he made a second video—this one during his forced getaway flight--in which he tells viewers, "You haven't heard the last of me yet.” “Later.”