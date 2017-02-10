Newsvine

Urbana man charged with living, voting in U.S. illegally | News-Gazette.com

    URBANA — A Mexican national who has lived in Urbana since 2005, allegedly using a stolen identity, was arraigned Thursday on seven federal counts, including four related to voting by an illegal immigrant.

    Miguel Valencia-Sandoval, 33, who allegedly had been using the identity of a Texas man named Ramiro G. Vasquez, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Magistrate Eric Long at U.S. District Court in Urbana.

    Valencia-Sandoval's arraignment came on the same day that new U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was sworn in, stressing that the nation needs a "lawful system of immigration."

