Grand Prairie Woman Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison For Voter Fraud « CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBS11) – The family of a woman convicted of voter fraud is speaking out after a Tarrant County jury sentenced her to eight years in prison.

Prosecutors say the reason officials at the elections department in Dallas didn’t stop the voter fraud from happening is because Rosa Ortega claimed she was a citizen on her application.

Now the Tarrant County D.A.’s office is calling for those claims to be verified before handing out registration cards.

Ortega’s attorney said the mother of four will undoubtedly be deported.