Discuss "Texas Salon Owner Tells Bernie Her Business Can't Afford Obamacare. His Response Stops Viewers Cold"

A small business from Texas confronted Bernie Sanders about exploding health care costs under Obamacare, telling him she simply can’t afford to provide insurance for all of her employees.

During CNN's Ted Cruz-Bernie Sanders debate on Tuesday, the business owner, who operates several hair salons in Texas, asked Sanders how she can comply with Obamacare without passing on costs to customers or lowering her employees’ wages. She said she has just under 50 employees.