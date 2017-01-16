John Lewis Boycotted George W. Bush's First Inauguration Too, And He Gave The Same Reason

If I’m supposed to care that Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is boycotting Trump’s inauguration, and if it’s somehow a big deal that Trump hit back at him like everybody knew he would, then the following item seems relevant.
From Kevin Merida at WaPo on Jan. 21, 2001, here’s a look back at the Congressional Dems who hated George Bush and couldn’t believe he was president:
“It’s kind of gloomy,” says Rep. John Conyers, the Michigan Democrat who is dean of the Congressional Black Caucus. He boards the Capitol’s underground subway en route to the swearing-in, then pulls a black ribbon from his suit pocket. “I’ve got a little pin to put on.” It’s a CBC protest pin. There’s a small piece of paper attached: This ribbon represents the fact that the will of the people was not honored in the 2000 presidential election. That’s how John Conyers feels about George W. Bush’s big moment. “But we’ve got to keep on fighting,” he adds.
Some members of the Black Caucus decided to boycott Inauguration Day; John Lewis, for instance, spent the day in his Atlanta district. He thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in because he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/16/john-lewis-boycotted-bushs-first-inauguration-too-and-he-gave-the-same-reason/#ixzz4Vz3Eriue