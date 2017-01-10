Obama: Don't Blame Me For The Democrats' Demise

t one point in President Obama's interview with ABC News that aired over the weekend, George Stephanopoulos noted that "the Democratic Party got pretty hollowed out on your watch, about 1,000 seats lost in the Congress, Senate, governors, state houses." Then he asked: "Is that on you?"

It was a good question. Since Obama took office, Democrats' fortunes have plummeted. The party lost 900 seats in state legislatures, 12 governorships, 69 House seats and 13 Senate seats.

Clearly, whatever leadership Obama provided, it wasn't helping Democrats connect with voters across the country.

So what was Obama's response?

At first, he tried — and we're not making this up — to blame President Bush.

"I came in the middle of worst financial crisis since the Great Depression," he said. And since "in 2010 there were a lot of folks who were still out of work," whoever was president was "gonna get hit."

That's a lot of historical revisionism right there. The 2010 election was largely a repudiation of ObamaCare, which Obama had signed into law in early 2010 despite fierce public opposition, and the view that he and Democrats in Congress had taken their eye off the ball on the economy to push ObamaCare.