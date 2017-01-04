Newsvine

Chicago Police: 4 in custody after man tied up, tortured on Facebook Live | WFLD

Seeded by NY Peach (You're fired Hillary!) View Original Article: fox32chicago.com
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 6:48 PM
    FOX 32 NEWS - Chicago investigators are questioning four African-Americans after a Facebook Live video shows a group of people torturing a white mentally disabled man while someone yelled "F*** Trump!" and "F*** white people!"

    Chicago police were made aware of the video Tuesday afternoon. A young African American woman streamed the video live on Facebook showing at least four people holding the young white man hostage.

