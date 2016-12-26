Blog: Professor that wished for 'white genocide' faces a firestorm after American Thinker Christmas Day scoop

Yesterday, American Thinker broke the story of Drexel University’s Professor George Ciccariello-Maher, who tweeted on Christmas Eve: “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.” Below are screen grabs of two related tweets mentioned in that blog that are now unavailable. The good professor’s Twitter page now reads:

This account's Tweets are protected. Only confirmed followers have access to ‪@ciccmaher's Tweets and complete profile. Click the "Follow" button to send a follow request.

Not exactly the macho man anymore, is he? Here is what he no longer has the guts to share with the world:

