Crowds have gathered outside the Chancellory in Berlin just two days after the Berlin terror attack.
Supporters of the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party are demonstrating outside Angela Merkel’s office.
Placards reading “Merkel must go” are being waved in the crowd.
'Merkel has blood on her hands' Protests erupt outside German Chancellor's office | World | News | Daily Express
