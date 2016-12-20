3rd Graders in Ithaca Were Subjected to an Anti-Israel Propaganda

This may very well be the most heinous thing I have ever seen. These "educators" filmed themselves proudly propagandizing third grade kids about how bad Israel is. You may think that this kind of thing can only happen in Middle Eastern countries, but they were spouting this anti-Semitic rhetoric in Ithaca, New York. The presenters regurgitated the tired old lie that Israel somehow took over the Palestinian land and stole all of the Palestinian resources (even the word Palestinian is academically incorrect, but I'll leave it there because it's what they force the kids to call the Jordanian refugees).