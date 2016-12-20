German state minister says: 'We are in a state of war'| Reuters

The interior minister of the German state of Saarland said on Tuesday Germany is in a state of war after a man drove a truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48, in a suspected terrorist attack.
"We must say that we are in a state of war, although some people, who always only want to see good, do not want to see this," the minister, Klaus Bouillon, told German broadcaster SR.
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:56 AM
