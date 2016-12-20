German state minister says: 'We are in a state of war'| Reuters

Newsvine

German state minister says: 'We are in a state of war'

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Tue Dec 20, 2016
    The interior minister of the German state of Saarland said on Tuesday Germany is in a state of war after a man drove a truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48, in a suspected terrorist attack.

    "We must say that we are in a state of war, although some people, who always only want to see good, do not want to see this," the minister, Klaus Bouillon, told German broadcaster SR.

