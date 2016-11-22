Some Hamilton stars haven't voted in years despite clash with Mike Pence | Daily Mail Online

Some members of the cast of Hamilton, who delivered a message to Vice President-elect Mike Pence about their fears of the new administration, have abstained from voting for years, records show.

There are no records available for this year, so it's unclear if the cast members voted in 2016, but years prior show many were absent on Election Day.

The Broadway smash hit players caused a controversy after Brandon Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, read the message to Pence, who arrived on Friday to taken in the show with his family.

