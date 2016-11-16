A Rutgers University professor who created a "politicizing Beyonce" course was taken to a New York City hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after campus police said he made threats to kill white people.

The NYPD said that officers took Kevin Allred to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation after being contacted by the Rutgers Police Department about the threats. He was subsequently released.

Source: Rutgers Professor Taken to NYC Hospital for Psychiatric Evaluation After Tweets Threatening to Kill White People: NYPD | NBC New York http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Rutgers-Professor-Psychiatric-Evaluation-New-York-Jersey-Political-Statements-Threat-401510195.html