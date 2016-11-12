Newsvine

Seething liberals vow revolution in Democratic Party

    The Republican civil war was supposed start this week.

    Instead, a ferocious struggle has erupted on the left over the smoldering remains of the Democratic Party.

    Liberals are seething over the election and talking about launching a Tea Party-style revolt. They say it's the only way to keep Washington Democrats connected to the grassroots and to avoid a repeat of the 2016 electoral disaster, which blindsided party elites.

    Progressives believe the Democratic establishment is responsible for inflicting Donald Trump upon the nation, blaming a staid corporate wing of the party for nominating Hillary Clinton and ignoring the Working Class voters that propelled Trump to victory.

