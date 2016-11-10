Chicago Video: Black Mob Attacks White Trump Voter, Steals His Car & Drags Him Through Street

Shock video reportedly out of Chicago shows a mob of African-American youth beat a white Trump supporter because he “voted Trump,” telling him “you gonna pay for that sh*t.”

The mob is seen robbing him of his belongings, then stealing his car and dragging him through the street while his hand is stuck in the window of his own vehicle.

YouTube incredibly deleted evidence of this hate crime, fortunately it was saved and uploaded to other sites.

In this first version which contains audio you can hear the criminal assailants screaming “you voted Donald Trump” while multiple thugs are seen savagely beating the man from every which angle.