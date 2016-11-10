Newsvine

'People Have to Die': Anti-Trump Protester Calls For Violence on CNN | Mediaite

View Original Article: mediaite.com
Thu Nov 10, 2016
    During the massive anti-Donald Trump protests held in California the day after Election Day, one woman CNN spoke to called for violence and death as a means to enact political change.

    “If we don’t fight, who is going to fight for us? People had to die for your freedom where we’re at today. We can’t just do rallies, we have to fight back,” said Lily, a Latina woman from Los Angeles.

