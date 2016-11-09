White House open to a Clinton pardon | New York Post

The White House isn’t ruling out the possibility of Hillary Clinton receiving a last-minute pardon from President Obama — even though she hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Asked at Wednesday’s press briefing whether Obama had considered utilizing his unique executive power, press secretary Josh Earnest was cryptic.

“The president has offered clemency to a substantial number of Americans who were previously serving time in federal prisons,” Earnest said.

–– ADVERTISEMENT ––

“And we didn’t talk in advance about the president’s plans to offer clemency to any of those individuals and that’s because we don’t talk about the president’s thinking, particularly with respect to any specific cases that may apply to pardons or commutations,” he added.