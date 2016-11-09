Illegal immigrants vow to defy Trump, call on Obama to halt deportations - Washington Times

Advocates for illegal immigrants sounded the alarm Wednesday morning as Donald Trump was poised to claim the White House, vowing to resist an expected crackdown and calling on localities to declare themselves sanctuary cities, resisting the federal government.

They also demanded President Obama halt all deportations for the rest of his tenure.

“Immigrants are declaring a state of urgency and resilience. Over the coming weeks, our families and community members will need to tap into the incredible strength that brought us to this country and which we use to survive,” said Cristina Jimenez, co-founder of United We Dream, an advocacy group.

She also called Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents “racist.”

“All people with love in our hearts are angered and disappointed tonight and pledge to resist mass deportation,” she said. “ICE and CBP have proven themselves to be agents of racism and agents of hate.”