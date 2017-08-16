conservative black student | attacked | by Antifa | at vigil

Let’s play a game. Pretend that a conservative white student approached a liberal black student at an event and said “You’re not welcome here.” What do you think would happen?
We all know what would happen. Liberal students would lose their minds and the conservative student would probably be reprimanded and forced into a diversity program.
If you switch the ideology of the students however, it’s apparently acceptable. This actually happened to a conservative black student from Ithaca College.
Spencer Brown of the Young America’s Foundation reports:
EXCLUSIVE YAF VIDEO: Conservative Student Attacked For Wearing YAF Hat At Vigil For Charlottesville Victims
Caleb Slater, a conservative student and the president of the Ithaca College Republicans, recently attended YAF’s 39th Annual National Conservative Student Conference, where he received a baseball cap with the Young America’s Foundation logo and our slogan, “The Conservative Movement Starts Here,” printed on the back. Caleb chose to wear his YAF hat when he attended a vigil in Syracuse, New York, for the victims of last weekend’s violent clash in Charlottesville.
I wore my Young America’s Foundation hat to the rally as a symbol of peace,” Caleb explained. “I wore the hat to show that conservatives condemn the actions of the alt-right just as much as anyone else in our culture.” It was this hat that earned Caleb the attention of antifa supporters at the same rally, and led to a violent attack caught on camera.
This incident highlights the true intolerance of the Left today: when a conservative goes out of their way to find common ground with their ideological rivals, leftists lash out merely due to a conservative logo and slogan on a ball cap.