conservative black student | attacked | by Antifa | at vigil

Let’s play a game. Pretend that a conservative white student approached a liberal black student at an event and said “You’re not welcome here.” What do you think would happen?

We all know what would happen. Liberal students would lose their minds and the conservative student would probably be reprimanded and forced into a diversity program.

If you switch the ideology of the students however, it’s apparently acceptable. This actually happened to a conservative black student from Ithaca College.

Spencer Brown of the Young America’s Foundation reports: