London Riots: Cambridge University Diversity Officer Under Investigation After Anti-White Racist Rant

Jason Osamede Okundaye, Ethnic Minorities Officer for Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge, is being investigated after cheering on violent ‘Black Lives Matter’ rioters in an extraordinary anti-white online rant.

“ALL whites people are racist,” tweeted the Cambridge Ethnic Minorities Officer, as rioters protesting the death of alleged drug dealer Rashan Jermaine Charles attacked police and members of the public in Dalston, East London.

“White middle class, white working class, white men, white women, white gays, white children they can ALL geddit [get it],” he declared.