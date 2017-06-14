Newsvine

NY Peach

 

About Articles: 26 Seeds: 1841 Comments: 17058 Since: Mar 2009

Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice Latest In Pattern Of Violence Against Republicans

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NY Peach View Original Article: dailycaller.com
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:14 PM
    Discuss:

    The shooting at a congressional GOP baseball practice is just the latest in an escalating pattern of violence and intimidation against Republicans.

    James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on GOP lawmakers and staffers with a rifle on Wednesday morning as they prepared for the annual summer baseball game between Republicans and Democrats. The shooter wounded several victims, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and a staffer for Texas Rep. Roger Williams, before heroically being taken down by Capitol Police.

    If not for the attendance of Scalise — whose leadership position comes with a security detail — “it would have been a massacre,” said Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who managed to avoid getting shot. “I felt like I was back in Iraq but without my weapon,” said Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a former combat surgeon.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor