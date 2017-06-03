'Run, hide, tell': Metropolitan Police issue warning as officers launch hunt for attackers who went on a terror rampage in the streets of London

The Metropolitan Police have issued a warning to 'run, tell and hide' as they hunt for terrorists who went on a rampage on the streets of London tonight.

A manhunt has been launched for three men with 12-inch hunting knives who have reportedly stabbed pedestrians after mowing down up to 20 people with a white van on London Bridge - with up to seven people feared dead.

The men, described as being 'of Mediterranean origin', reportedly jumped out of the van and began 'randomly stabbing people' along Borough High Street.

