Newsvine

NY Peach

 

About Articles: 26 Seeds: 1798 Comments: 16576 Since: Mar 2009

Sen. Tim Kaine's son arrested during Trump rally at MN Capitol

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NY Peach View Original Article: The St. Paul Pioneer Press
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 9:05 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    It took three cops and a chemical spray to subdue the youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, Saturday after he was identified as one of the counter-protesters who allegedly used fireworks to disrupt a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the Minnesota State Capitol.

    Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, and four others were arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot after the “March 4 Trump” rally in St. Paul; a sixth person was cited for disorderly conduct. Counter-protesters clashed with Trump supporters in the Capitol rotunda after they disrupted the proceedings with air horns, whistles and chants. At one point, someone set off a smoke bomb.

    Linwood Kaine, a Minneapolis resident who attended Carleton College and goes by Woody, resisted arrest when confronted by officers outside the Capitol grounds, according to a St. Paul police spokesman. He was released from the Ramsey County jail on Tuesday morning pending further investigation, law enforcement officials said.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor