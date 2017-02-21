Newsvine

NY Peach

 

About Articles: 26 Seeds: 1787 Comments: 16430 Since: Mar 2009

Ivanka Trump's Perfume Soars to No.1 Bestseller on Amazon Despite Boycotts | Heat Street

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NY Peach View Original Article: heatst.com
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:54 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Ivanka Trump’s signature perfume is a best seller on retail giant Amazon.

    Advertisement

    Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum Spray For Women ($34 for a 3.4-ounce bottle) was No. 1 on Amazon’s list of bestselling fragrances and perfume for at least the sixth consecutive day. One reviewer wrote: “I normally buy this at Nordstrom. But now that I heard they will not carry it anymore, I was happy to find it on Amazon.” (Radha Beauty Aromatherapy was at No. 2 on Amazon’s list.) The recent success of Ivanka Trump’s perfume on Amazon, particularly after her products were dropped from other stores, suggests the “resistance economy” to boycott products associated with the family of President Trump can help a brand as well as hurt it.

    The success of Ivanka Trump’s perfume on Amazon suggests the ‘resistance economy’ to boycott products associated with the family of President Trump can help a brand as well as hurt it.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor